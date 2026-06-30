Let's regenerate!

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Lynne Taciak's avatar
Lynne Taciak
6h

We have started our small regenerative farm here after 20 years of building the soil!

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Sean Arthur Joyce's avatar
Sean Arthur Joyce
7h

Good to see awareness of regenerative agriculture increasing! I would point out however that in the "good" category you have wireless tracking collars. Perhaps you're unaware of the decades of research linking microwave frequency radiation to cancers? The answer is not yet another "app" that relies on wireless infrastructure. StarLink has 10,000 satellites in Earth's upper atmosphere already, with more on the way. Scientists are concerned that this will lead to "Kessler syndrome," with a high risk of in-space collisions, especially in response to satellite circuitry failing when exposed to high levels of solar flare radiation. This could create dense metallic clouds circulating the Earth from satellite debris that could affect solar radiation on Earth. We shouldn't be advocating for regenerative solutions on the ground but not in the atmosphere. Technology creates as many problems as it solves, always.

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