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Regenerative Ag: The Good, Bad & Ugly
Over a decade ago, “regenerative agriculture,” AKA “soil health,” was a niche term known mostly to soil scientists and a few experimenting farmers.
18 hrs ago
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John Roulac
3
4
February 2026
How Big CPG & Wall Street Hoovered Up Organics & Is Now Attacking MAHA
By John W Roulac
Feb 25
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John Roulac
17
15
3
December 2024
Vegans and Monsanto: Odd Bedfellows for Bee Death and Glyphosate
In a strange twist, Monsanto and Silicon Valley are now using the vegan movement to justify ecosystem destruction.
Dec 6, 2024
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John Roulac
6
2
July 2022
Agroforestry Regeneration Communities is Making an Impact
Some of you may know that I am active in helping plant food forests around the world via Agroforestry Regeneration Communities. I co-founded ARC in 2021…
Jul 18, 2022
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John Roulac
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3
June 2022
Webinar: Accelerating Smallholder Agroforestry in the Global South
June 9, 2022 8:00-9:30 AM PDT
Jun 3, 2022
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John Roulac
7
March 2022
Great Article Recommendation
This is a great article on Ivermectin by Dr.
Mar 15, 2022
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John Roulac
12
My Interview with R F K JR Podcast
My interview with R F K JR podcast is out.
Mar 11, 2022
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John Roulac
21
1
February 2022
Regenerative Almonds & Some Updates
Greetings to the many new subscribers who have recently read my latest article on liberals and the FDA.
Feb 25, 2022
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John Roulac
4
From Corrupted to Trusted: (Liberal) America’s Shifting Perceptions of the FDA
Until recently, most Americans had little trust in the FDA.
Feb 9, 2022
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John Roulac
51
16
January 2022
Agroforestry Regeneration Communities
Greetings-
Jan 19, 2022
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John Roulac
2
September 2021
Pharma’s Culture War:
Are Simple, Cheap & Effective Options Being Downplayed?
Sep 24, 2021
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John Roulac
54
42
Making America’s Rivers Blue Again: Connecting the Dots Between Regenerative Ag & Healthy Waterways
Two hundred years ago, before the Industrial Revolution, the rivers across North America ran clear and blue.
Sep 9, 2021
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John Roulac
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© 2026 John Roulac
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